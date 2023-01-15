Every time housewife Samantha Tong accompanies her two children to the playgrounds at Sun Chui Estate, in Tai Wai, she is struck by how little has changed in the 20 years she has lived there. There are only two swings for about 1,000 children from the eight blocks of public flats, and the only roundabout is always “under repair”. “Playgrounds are the first places where children explore the world around them, but things have been the same for the past 20 years,” said Tong, 43. With a son who is 12 and a four-year-old daughter, she wished the estate’s playgrounds were better-equipped, like the ones in public parks that have bells and climbers to stimulate children’s senses. “Many public estate tenants are low-income families. We don’t have the resources to take our kids around the city. It would be great if there was a nice park downstairs,” she said. Like Tong, residents of public housing estates who spoke to the Post had a wish list for improving the environment and making their neighbourhoods more liveable. City leader John Lee Ka-chiu announced last October that he intended to improve the sense of well-being among public housing residents, echoing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s emphasis on increasing Hongkongers’ sense of fulfilment and happiness. Housing authorities are expected to complete a study on public spaces and facilities to be provided in new estates by next year, and formulate a set of design guidelines for improving well-being. Housing minister Winnie Ho Wing-yin has said that simple improvements, such as replacing tiles and reserving space for jogging, might help make residents happier, but those who spoke to the Post hoped for more. Sports lover Chloe Lam Tsz-ting, 23, said she learned to ride a bicycle below her block in Nam Shan Estate, an ageing public housing estate in Kowloon. But she was always afraid to fall on the rubble pavement and the security guards kept chasing her away because riding bicycles was forbidden in the estate. She wished the rules could be eased, and there would be room for children to learn to ride. Temporary housing is about improving lives, not numbers, says Hong Kong leader She also hoped hawkers could be allowed into the estate at night to sell Hong Kong street food such as siu mai and egg waffles. This was also against the rules, but hawkers sneaked in late at night and set up outside the estate’s market, allowing residents to enjoy their guilty supper pleasure. The hawkers did not come if security guards kept watch, Lam said, wishing they could be licensed so they could stay. “Many residents gather there at night. It makes the estate more vibrant,” she added. Older people had ideas for improvements too. Grandmother Chan Tai-tai, 75, who has lived at Lei Muk Shue (II) Estate in Kwai Chung for 48 years, suggested getting rid of the pebbled walking trail that was supposed to be a health feature for older residents. She said it was not popular, had limited health benefits and experts had advised the elderly to take care when walking there. But what she longed for was a full redevelopment of the estate, which was nearly half a century old. The flat she lives in has had problems for two decades and a palm-sized piece of concrete fell from the kitchen ceiling about 10 years ago while she was preparing dinner for her family. Hong Kong unveils sites for ‘light public housing’ scheme for temporary homes Attempts to repair it have not worked, she said. “I have to do so much cleaning after the maintenance. Dust falls everywhere. I am no longer young and strong,” she added. Minister Winnie Ho has said that five housing estates would be picked to have their public facilities, including recreation and leisure equipment, improved over the next five years to provide a greener, healthier and more elderly-friendly environment, and promote intergenerational harmony and community connections. Dr Rosman Wai Chui-Chi, of the University of Hong Kong’s Faculty of Architecture, said the government had been building public homes according to fixed specifications for two decades, such as adding solar panels and designing barrier-free features. A former Housing Department architect, she urged the government to consult residents and be more visionary as there were no universal standards for designs that promote well-being. No takers for 800 transitional housing flats in Hong Kong’s Yuen Long “I hope the administration will not think that installing some planters or handrails is enough,” she said. The government had to look beyond providing or refurbishing hardware if it wanted to improve residents’ well-being, she said. Stressing that “well-being is a state of mind”, she suggested serving cheap meals at a community canteen, holding fitness classes for the elderly and organising gardening activities as ideas worth considering. “The government needs to provide the software. It has to go further,” she said.