Nine apps in Hong Kong were tested by the city’s consumer watchdog. Photo: Shutterstock
Private information on dating apps used for marketing, Hong Kong consumer watchdog says, warning also of hidden price disparities

  • Consumer Council finds some apps charged differently for same subscription based on age and gender, with one asking for more than HK$250,000 to unlock special features
  • Nine dating apps tested – Bumble, Coffee Meets Bagel, Goodnight, Heymandi, OkCupid, Omi, Paktor, SweetRing and Tinder

Oscar Liu
Updated: 1:57pm, 16 Jan, 2023

