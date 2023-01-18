An ambulance drops off an elderly patient at a city emergency department. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Ambulances did not hit response time targets for 6 months of last year, Hong Kong Fire Services Department says

  • Surge in demand and staff absences in Covid-19 fifth wave led to waits of up to 39 hours for ambulance transport
  • But service chief says 88 per cent of calls were responded to inside 12 minute target, although goal was 92.5 per cent

Jess Ma
Updated: 10:42pm, 18 Jan, 2023

