Land set aside for Tseung Kwan O Area 137. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong planning authorities scale back rail link reclamation work for housing project after local residents raise concerns
- Southward extension of Tseung Kwan O MTR line part of proposed building project at Tseung Kwan O Area 137, which aims to provide 50,000 flats
- Land set aside for reclamation downsized to two hectares after Lohas Park residents voice opposition to debris, noise pollution from prospective works
