Land set aside for Tseung Kwan O Area 137. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong planning authorities scale back rail link reclamation work for housing project after local residents raise concerns

  • Southward extension of Tseung Kwan O MTR line part of proposed building project at Tseung Kwan O Area 137, which aims to provide 50,000 flats
  • Land set aside for reclamation downsized to two hectares after Lohas Park residents voice opposition to debris, noise pollution from prospective works

Edith Lin

Updated: 11:20pm, 19 Jan, 2023

