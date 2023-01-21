Chief Executive John Lee visits the Lunar New Year Fair at Victoria Park. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Chief Executive John Lee visits the Lunar New Year Fair at Victoria Park. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Lunar New Year: Hong Kong soothsayers advise John Lee to slow down, do not expect Rabbit to give economy a boost

  • Xi Jinping and Joe Biden face challenges, but Rabbit may help China end up on top as US faces ‘injury’, according to one astrologer
  • Soothsayers forecast a weak property market, but a strong year for cars, medicine, I&T, culture and the arts

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 8:40am, 21 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive John Lee visits the Lunar New Year Fair at Victoria Park. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Chief Executive John Lee visits the Lunar New Year Fair at Victoria Park. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE