Chief Executive John Lee visits the Lunar New Year Fair at Victoria Park. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Lunar New Year: Hong Kong soothsayers advise John Lee to slow down, do not expect Rabbit to give economy a boost
- Xi Jinping and Joe Biden face challenges, but Rabbit may help China end up on top as US faces ‘injury’, according to one astrologer
- Soothsayers forecast a weak property market, but a strong year for cars, medicine, I&T, culture and the arts
