The area off Lantau where artificial islands are to be created. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong needs artificial islands as land bank to avoid supply shortage in the future, government says

  • Authorities say ‘land reserve’ vital to allow city to avoid ‘pain’ in future and to grab opportunities when they present themselves
  • Town Planning Board hears Singapore reclaims land for use when needed and city should maybe ‘go this way as well’

Edith Lin

Updated: 10:42pm, 20 Jan, 2023

