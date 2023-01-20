The area off Lantau where artificial islands are to be created. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong needs artificial islands as land bank to avoid supply shortage in the future, government says
- Authorities say ‘land reserve’ vital to allow city to avoid ‘pain’ in future and to grab opportunities when they present themselves
- Town Planning Board hears Singapore reclaims land for use when needed and city should maybe ‘go this way as well’
