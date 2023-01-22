Hongkonger Tracy Chu with her family, son Ethan Ko, 10, and husband Gao Erqiang, at Victoria Park. They are spending their first Lunar New Year together in three years. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Lunar New Year: agony turns to joy for Hong Kong, mainland families spending festival together after 3 years apart
- Hundreds of thousands travel in both directions as border restrictions ease in time for festive reunions
- ‘I want to hold them in my arms,’ says cleaner returning to her family for the first time since pandemic
