Law Wai-hung is among the few drivers who never came down with the coronavirus despite ferrying patients. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Covid taxi service ends: how Hong Kong cabbies ferrying coronavirus patients saw best and worst of city

  • At its peak, government scheme had almost 900 cabs providing free rides to designated public clinics
  • Some people stared, kept away from ‘anti-epidemic cabs’, but anxious patients were glad for service

Kahon Chan

Updated: 6:00pm, 23 Jan, 2023

