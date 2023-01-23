Heung Yee Kuk chairman Kenneth Lau interprets the prophecy during a ceremony at Che Kung Temple. Photo: Elson Li
Heung Yee Kuk chairman Kenneth Lau interprets the prophecy during a ceremony at Che Kung Temple. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Society

Lunar New Year prophecy warns Hong Kong officials against flaunting power, rural leader says after drawing fortune stick at annual ritual

  • Heung Yee Kuk chairman Kenneth Lau urges authorities to consult public as they steer Hong Kong toward post-pandemic recovery, after drawing No 11 ‘neutral’ fortune stick
  • Ritual is part of annual ceremony at Che Kung Temple in Sha Tin, which occurs on second day of Lunar New Year

Natalie Wong
Emily Hung and Natalie Wong

Updated: 12:15pm, 23 Jan, 2023

