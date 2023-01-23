Lan Qiying (second right) tells a SoCO press conference about the hardships she and her daughter have faced. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: most single-parent cross-border families in Hong Kong struggling to afford enough food for children, survey finds
- Nearly 80 per cent of respondents can’t afford enough food for each of the three daily meals with many households relying on free goods and expired products
- One in five reported household monthly income of less than HK$3,000, with many single parents having lost their job on the mainland due to border closures
