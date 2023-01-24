The pair were sent to hospital and are in non-life-threatening conditions. Photo: Handout
2 Hong Kong tourists injured in Japan after rental car crashes into tunnel wall
- Japanese media say pair were taken to hospital, but their conditions were deemed not life threatening
- Local authorities investigate cause of accident on Hokkaido’s Doto Expressway, with press saying road was covered with compacted snow and ice
