Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

2 Hong Kong tourists injured in Japan after rental car crashes into tunnel wall

  • Japanese media say pair were taken to hospital, but their conditions were deemed not life threatening
  • Local authorities investigate cause of accident on Hokkaido’s Doto Expressway, with press saying road was covered with compacted snow and ice

Harvey Kong
Updated: 1:25pm, 24 Jan, 2023

The pair were sent to hospital and are in non-life-threatening conditions. Photo: Handout
