Sino Group staff giving out free hot soup to elderly residents. Photo: Handout
‘We hope to bring them joy’: charities, businesses serve free hot meals to Hong Kong’s underprivileged amid Lunar New Year
- Social enterprise Gingko House prepared more than 500 poon choi for underprivileged residents such as the elderly and homeless people
- The Society for Community Organisation has been distributing free hot meals, food packs and coupons throughout holiday period
Sino Group staff giving out free hot soup to elderly residents. Photo: Handout