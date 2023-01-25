A temporary cold shelter at Henry G. Leong Community Centre in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Jonathan Wong
A temporary cold shelter at Henry G. Leong Community Centre in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong society
No Lunar New Year festivities for Hong Kong’s homeless who sought refuge from cold weather in city’s temporary shelters

  • As city revels in final day of five-day public holiday, rough sleepers say there were no signs of festive cheer at shelters across the city
  • Authorities have opened 18 temporary cold shelters at community centres amid the cold weather warning

Jess Ma
Updated: 11:08pm, 25 Jan, 2023

