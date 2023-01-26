Police have asked the public to help find missing angler, Chan Kam-fai, 30. He was last seen on Fat Kwong Street in Hung Hom on Wednesday morning. Photo: FACEBOOK
Hong Kong air and sea rescue search for fireman who went missing on fishing trip to Po Toi Island

  • Chan Kam-fai, 30, was last seen on Fat Kwong Street in Hung Hom on Wednesday morning
  • Missing man’s family appealed for help on Facebook

Ng Kang-chung and Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:27pm, 26 Jan, 2023

