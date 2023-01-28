Alison Tsai (left), chairwoman of Women in Law Hong Kong, and Amita Haylock, partner at Mayer Brown. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Alison Tsai (left), chairwoman of Women in Law Hong Kong, and Amita Haylock, partner at Mayer Brown. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Women lawyers at work: Hong Kong survey shows up gender woes, men who patronise in the workplace

  • Survey shows women lawyers face more gender discrimination than men, with microaggressions that hurt
  • Many say they’re advised to focus on ‘the softer side’ of law and leave the hard fields to men

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 7:00pm, 28 Jan, 2023

