Passengers at the departure hall of Hong Kong International Airport. Psychologists say migrants often face challenges in finding housing and employment overseas. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Turn to fellow migrants for emotional support, psychologists urge Hongkongers overseas after recent arrival commits suicide in UK

  • Fion Ho, who killed herself months after moving to London, worried about her income and did not feel comfortable in her shared flat, brother tells inquest
  • Hongkongers can feel overwhelmed when faced with finding jobs and housing overseas, so turning to other arrivals for help is critical, psychologists say

Jess Ma
Updated: 11:45pm, 29 Jan, 2023

