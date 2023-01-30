A mock-up of a 330 sq ft temporary public flat under the light public housing scheme. Photo: May Tse
HK$780 monthly rent for temporary public flats under new scheme; over 10,000 homes to be built on Kai Tak site, Hong Kong authorities say
- Most of 17,000 flats under first phase of ‘light public housing’ scheme to be built in Kai Tak, Housing Bureau reveals
- Another 13,000 flats in Sheung Shui, Tuen Mun, Chai Wan and Siu Lam under second phase will be completed before the second quarter of 2028
