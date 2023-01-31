Some vendors say they will retire now that the decades-old market has closed. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Society

Mourning Hong Kong’s maze of memories: 45-year-old textile hawker market winds down, lures fabric fanatics for one last sale

  • Yen Chow Street Hawker Bazaar in Sham Shui Po long attracted fashion-savvy residents and bargain hunters
  • Only 16 of 49 vendors plan to relocate to government’s new site about 400 metres away, with some opting to retire instead

Jess Ma
Updated: 11:27pm, 31 Jan, 2023

