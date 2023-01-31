Some vendors say they will retire now that the decades-old market has closed. Photo: Sam Tsang
Mourning Hong Kong’s maze of memories: 45-year-old textile hawker market winds down, lures fabric fanatics for one last sale
- Yen Chow Street Hawker Bazaar in Sham Shui Po long attracted fashion-savvy residents and bargain hunters
- Only 16 of 49 vendors plan to relocate to government’s new site about 400 metres away, with some opting to retire instead
Some vendors say they will retire now that the decades-old market has closed. Photo: Sam Tsang