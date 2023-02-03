The city has launched its “Hello Hong Kong” campaign to attract visitors. Photo: Handout
Explainer |
Hello Hong Kong: How do I get free airline tickets and what else is on offer?
- Hong Kong leader John Lee has launched a campaign to attract visitors to the city we look at who is eligible for the goodies and how you can get your hands on them
- Of the 700,000 airline tickets being given away, 80,000 have reserved for Hong Kong residents
