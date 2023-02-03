The Lo Wu border checkpoint will reopen from next Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong won’t bounce back to pre-pandemic prosperity without new strategies, mainland Chinese think tank warns

  • Border reopening just ‘signal that the worst is over for Hong Kong’, not a breakthrough for economic and social development, professor says
  • Think tank says city needs new ways to bring in talent and investment amid series of problems, including Hong Kong brain drain

Cannix YauZhuang Pinghui
Cannix Yau in Hong Kongand Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 11:26pm, 3 Feb, 2023

