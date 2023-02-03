The Lo Wu border checkpoint will reopen from next Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong won’t bounce back to pre-pandemic prosperity without new strategies, mainland Chinese think tank warns
- Border reopening just ‘signal that the worst is over for Hong Kong’, not a breakthrough for economic and social development, professor says
- Think tank says city needs new ways to bring in talent and investment amid series of problems, including Hong Kong brain drain
