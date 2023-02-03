An aerial view of Olympic Avenue at Kai Tak, where the government is planning to build temporary flats. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong official warns against stirring up conflict over temporary public housing scheme as Kai Tak residents threaten to step up opposition

  • Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong defends ‘light public housing’ scheme, which includes plans to build 10,000 homes on commercial site in Kai Tak
  • Residents plan to set up booths to collect opposing signatures and meet lawmakers over the weekend

Edith Lin

Updated: 11:12pm, 3 Feb, 2023

