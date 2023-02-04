The prime site in Kai Tak which authorities are planning to use for temporary public flats. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s housing chief stresses prime Kai Tak site will only be used for temporary public flats for 7 years as residents ramp up opposition to plan
- Government’s vision to transform Kai Tak into city’s second central business district remains unchanged, housing minister Winnie Ho vows
- Residents in Kai Tak to set up several booths near location to collect opposing signatures and meet lawmakers to express grievances
