The prime site in Kai Tak which authorities are planning to use for temporary public flats. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s housing chief stresses prime Kai Tak site will only be used for temporary public flats for 7 years as residents ramp up opposition to plan

  • Government’s vision to transform Kai Tak into city’s second central business district remains unchanged, housing minister Winnie Ho vows
  • Residents in Kai Tak to set up several booths near location to collect opposing signatures and meet lawmakers to express grievances

William Yiu

Updated: 3:17pm, 4 Feb, 2023

