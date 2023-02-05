Director Mabel Cheung at a showing of the film on Sunday in Whampoa. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong director Mabel Cheung suspends public screenings of documentary ‘To My Nineteen-year-old Self’ after student’s complaints

  • The 136-minute documentary by Mabel Cheung follows six students from Ying Wa Girls’ School over a decade
  • One of the students has accused Ying Wa and Cheung of placing what was originally promised as an internal school project on public screens without her consent

Sammy Heung Ng Kang-chung and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 6:39pm, 5 Feb, 2023

