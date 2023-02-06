John Lee and his delegation view smart city projects on a tour hosted by Saudi officials. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia sign 6 bilateral deals to forge closer economic ties, John Lee vows ‘new level of cooperation’

  • Chief executive concludes first day of visit to Middle East on Sunday night
  • ‘Hello Hong Kong’ promotional videos shown to business leaders in Riyadh in first overseas official event

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 8:25am, 6 Feb, 2023

