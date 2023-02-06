John Lee and his delegation view smart city projects on a tour hosted by Saudi officials. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia sign 6 bilateral deals to forge closer economic ties, John Lee vows ‘new level of cooperation’
- Chief executive concludes first day of visit to Middle East on Sunday night
- ‘Hello Hong Kong’ promotional videos shown to business leaders in Riyadh in first overseas official event
