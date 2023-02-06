Katie Kong, who was featured in controversial documentary To My Nighteen-Year-Old Self. Photo: Instagram
Third Hong Kong former schoolgirl says she was ‘misled’ over controversial documentary that spanned 10 years in the lives of 6 pupils
- Third complainer says team behind To My Nineteen-year-old Self told her other girls featured in film agreed to public showings
- She speaks out after two others who appeared in documentary complained after its public premiere in Hong Kong
Katie Kong, who was featured in controversial documentary To My Nighteen-Year-Old Self. Photo: Instagram