Canada has extended the deadline for special work permits for Hong Kong residents that lead to residence and cut the qualification time. Photo: Shutterstock
Canada extends deadline for special work permits that lead to residence for Hongkongers by 2 years
- Canadian immigration minister says new deal is ‘win-win’ for Canada and Hong Kong immigrants
- Permit scheme now covers graduates over past 10 years, rather than five
Canada has extended the deadline for special work permits for Hong Kong residents that lead to residence and cut the qualification time. Photo: Shutterstock