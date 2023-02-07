Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling. Photo: Sam Tsang
What does new Hong Kong golf event mean for Fanling public housing plan? Questions raised over construction of 12,000 flats
- City leader John Lee has announced major tournament in October, only one month after part of famous course is returned to government for redevelopment
- Legco home affairs, culture and sports panel chairman Vincent Cheng says government should explain whether golf club land lease will be extended for tournaments
Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling. Photo: Sam Tsang