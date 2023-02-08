Henry Edward Tse outside the Court of Final Appeal displaying a fai chun with the Chinese characters for “victory” after a landmark decision on gender changes to official ID documents. Photo: Edmond So
Victory by transgender people over Hong Kong ID documents sparks confusion over administrative procedures and timetable
- Court ruling to allow gender changes on ID cards causes concern over how it will be done and when
- Question marks over policies in places such as public toilets, changing rooms, hospitals and prisons remain, the Post has found
