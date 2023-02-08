Hong Kong’s place on a liveability ranking has fallen for the second year in a row. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong loses status as most attractive city in China for East Asian expats, falls several spots below Taipei in liveability ranking

  • Hong Kong was placed 92 in 2022 ranking of more than 500 cities by global human resources consultancy, falling several spots below Taipei
  • Company behind survey says city’s drop in listings partly due to strict coronavirus policies, standing ‘in contrast to peers both regionally and globally’

Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 8:31pm, 8 Feb, 2023

