Hong Kong’s place on a liveability ranking has fallen for the second year in a row. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong loses status as most attractive city in China for East Asian expats, falls several spots below Taipei in liveability ranking
- Hong Kong was placed 92 in 2022 ranking of more than 500 cities by global human resources consultancy, falling several spots below Taipei
- Company behind survey says city’s drop in listings partly due to strict coronavirus policies, standing ‘in contrast to peers both regionally and globally’
Hong Kong’s place on a liveability ranking has fallen for the second year in a row. Photo: Elson Li