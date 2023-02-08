Hong Kong’s Turkish and Syrian communities are awaiting news of loved ones after Monday’s quakes. Photo: AP
‘Every second counts’: Turks, Syrians in Hong Kong wait for news of loved ones after deadly quake leaves 11,000 dead
- Turkish consulate in Hong Kong expresses condolences to families whose loved ones have died during tragedy and warns time is running out for trapped survivors
- Hong Kong, mainland China pledge money, aid and rescue workers to help recover victims from collapsed buildings in Turkey, Syria
Hong Kong’s Turkish and Syrian communities are awaiting news of loved ones after Monday’s quakes. Photo: AP