Hong Kong’s Turkish and Syrian communities are awaiting news of loved ones after Monday’s quakes. Photo: AP
‘Every second counts’: Turks, Syrians in Hong Kong wait for news of loved ones after deadly quake leaves 11,000 dead

  • Turkish consulate in Hong Kong expresses condolences to families whose loved ones have died during tragedy and warns time is running out for trapped survivors
  • Hong Kong, mainland China pledge money, aid and rescue workers to help recover victims from collapsed buildings in Turkey, Syria

Laura Westbrook and Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 11:20pm, 8 Feb, 2023

