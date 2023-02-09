Hong Kong firefighters muster at the airport to fly to Turkey to join a massive rescue operation after an earthquake hit the country and Syria. Photo: Handout
3 Chinese nationals rescued as earthquake devastates Turkey and Syria; Hong Kong team arrives in Istanbul to join mercy mission
- Rescued Chinese nationals said to be in ‘good condition’ and embassies in Turkey and Syria on alert to help people where needed
- City’s 59-strong team, including firefighters and medical personnel, arrives in Turkish capital Istanbul on Thursday
