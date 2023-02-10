A rescue team organised by the Hong Kong government finally arrived at an earthquake-stricken area in Turkey on Friday morning, as local NGOs are sending resources to the survivors bracing for the cold weather. As of Friday, the death toll in Turkey and Syria surpassed 21,000. At least thousands are displaced and homeless. The Hong Kong team, comprising 59 rescuers from various government departments and two rescue dogs, entered Hatay province at 9.30am Hong Kong Time (HKT) when the temperature dropped to about zero degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit). “Please unload the equipment [from the truck]. Our goal is to set up living and hygiene areas within the next two hours,” a rescue team leader told their teammates in a video posted by the Security Bureau on Facebook. The team left Hong Kong on Wednesday night and arrived in Istanbul on Thursday. They were then transferred to Adana, the nearest airline hub to the disaster area in Turkey, where they greeted Cong Song, the minister of the Chinese Embassy. According to the Chinese Embassy in Turkey, they are now working with China International Search and Rescue, an official heavy search and rescue team. Apart from the administration’s efforts, non-governmental organisations in Hong Kong are gathering resources to support rescue actions. The Hong Kong Red Cross said it had allocated HK$400,000 (US$50,956) to support the relief operation in Turkey, including buying 3,765 thermal blankets for survivors living in severely cold weather. Hong Kong team arrives in earthquake-hit Turkey to join rescue operation The temperature dropped to minus two degrees in Gaziantep, Turkey, and to minus one degree in Aleppo, Syria — both areas were affected by the earthquake. The Hong Kong office of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), a humanitarian medical NGO, pledged to send ambulance personnel to the area. Jenny Tung, the executive director of MSF Hong Kong, said on a radio programme that she expected a rescue team including medical practitioners from across Asia to be arranged in the coming week, as visas were still pending. Tung added that the NGO had been working in northwest Syria to set up three mobile clinics and operate 90 ambulances. But she warned that the stricken areas were facing snowy weather and serious electricity problems. Islamic Union of Hong Kong, an NGO founded by Hong Kong Muslims, said they had raised HK$100,000 and passed it on to Muslim Aid Australia on Wednesday. Hong Kong dispatches rescue team to quake-struck Turkey The union spokesman Ali Muhammad said the money would be spent on relief supplies for Turkey and especially sanctioned Syria. He added several charities and NGOs in the city were also “actively participating in collecting donations”. Ka Fai warehouse manager Chan Shing-yan, commissioned by the Turkish consulate to handle donations to Turkey, said they had received eight packages, including some winter clothes, from individual donors on Friday morning. Hongkongers who want to donate clothes can visit Sham Shui Po and Tai Koo collection points set up by city drinks carton recycler Mil Mill and We World Express warehouse in Kwai Chung, another designated courier for the Turkish consulate in Hong Kong. Additional reporting by Jess Ma How to help: Turkish Consulate General Hong Kong hongkong.cg.mfa.gov.tr Unicef Hong Kong www.unicef.org.hk Oxfam www.oxfam.org.hk Save the Children www.savethechildren.org.hk World Vision Hong Kong worldvision.org.hk Red Cross www.redcross.org.hk MSF (Doctors Without Borders) www.doctorswithoutborders.org