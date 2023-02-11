More former pupils of Ying Wa Girls’ School say they were uneasy about a controversial documentary shot at the elite institution. Photo: Handout
‘Unease was palpable’: ex-classmates of 6 Ying Wa Girls’ School pupils speak out over pulled Hong Kong documentary
- Three former classmates of main protagonists back up claims of opposition to filming and understanding that To My Nineteen-year-old Self was for internal viewing only
- Ying Wa Girls’ school earlier pulled documentary, directed by Mabel Cheung, from Hong Kong Film Awards after gaining 3 nominations
