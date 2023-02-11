Carmel Armstrong, chief operating officer of Love 21 Foundation, shows what remains of their beloved centre after the blaze. Photo: Edmond So
Carmel Armstrong, chief operating officer of Love 21 Foundation, shows what remains of their beloved centre after the blaze. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

From the ashes: fire destroys Hong Kong centre for people with autism, Down’s syndrome but charity hopes to raise HK$1.5 million to rebuild operations that were ‘full of joy’

  • Love 21 Foundation’s premises at San Po Kong factory building were wrecked by fire in warehouse next door
  • Centre which serves 350 families, with100 more on waiting list, hopes to get a bigger new home for all

Emily Hung

Updated: 1:00pm, 11 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Carmel Armstrong, chief operating officer of Love 21 Foundation, shows what remains of their beloved centre after the blaze. Photo: Edmond So
Carmel Armstrong, chief operating officer of Love 21 Foundation, shows what remains of their beloved centre after the blaze. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE