Some Hongkongers on Saturday morning reported experiencing mild tremors from a magnitude 4.3 earthquake that struck near northern Guangdong province on Saturday morning. The Observatory, which said the earthquake took place about 70km north of the city, added it received alerts from more than 10 residents who felt the resulting vibrations for a few seconds. According to the official China Earthquake Networks Centre, the quake occurred in Heyuan city at 10.41am. It is the second earthquake in a week with effects felt in Hong Kong, following a magnitude 3.2 one that struck western Guangzhou on February 5. More to follow ...