Hongkongers have donated at least 20 tonnes of goods, mostly winter clothing, for victims of Monday’s devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, in an outpouring of sympathy and support the Turkish consulate has called “touching” while extending the call for contributions. Peyami Kalyoncu, Turkey’s consul general in Hong Kong, on Saturday said blankets, winter tents and generators were now most needed as he praised the community for the 20 to 25 tonnes – the equivalent in weight to two double-decker buses – of items given by individual donors, business chambers and institutions. The death toll from the 7.8-magnitude quake which struck southern Turkey and neighbouring Syria has risen to about 25,000 while millions more have been left homeless and in dire need of aid, with a winter freeze hampering rescue efforts and worsening the suffering of survivors five days on. “Everybody from Hong Kong is rushing to help as much as they can,” Kalyoncu told the Post. “It is very touching. We are very moved by the mobilisation of the Hong Kong people and also the Hong Kong Turkish community.” The consulate is coordinating operations with three logistics warehouses. The first batch of donations would be sent on Monday morning on a Turkish Cargo aircraft, with another load the same day on a Turkish Airlines passenger flight, according to Kalyoncu. Two to three more cargo flights were expected later in the week. Kalyoncu said the next phase of the relief operation would be building temporary housing, with 1 million tents needed from around the world. Turkey would also be exploring the procurement of container housing globally. A 59-member Hong Kong government rescue team, including a female doctor, that left the city on Wednesday night had joined ones from mainland China and was pressing ahead with its mission in Turkey’s southernmost province Hatay, one of the worst affected areas. The Hong Kong team and its two rescue dogs – springer spaniels Umi and Twix- were searching for survivors in the rubble. The rescuers also deployed a drone. On Saturday, Beijing asked rescue teams which had yet to set off for Turkey to abort their plans, saying the golden window for rescue was over. The mainland has already dispatched 82 members from its official earthquake rescue team to Turkey. They landed at Adana airport early on Wednesday and rescued three people on Thursday. A number of mainland civilian teams have also arrived in Turkey, including from a network called Blue Sky Rescue. Its teams from places such as Beijing, Xiamen, Hefei and Chongqing reportedly found at least one survivor by Friday. Another Chinese NGO, the Zhejiang Rescue Team of Ramunion, was said to have found seven survivors by Friday. China News Service quoted the Ministry of Emergency Management as saying 15 Chinese rescue teams, including from Hong Kong and Shenzhen and with 288 people in total, had already arrived in quake-affected areas of Turkey. Those not able to go to the scene were also doing what they could to help. Hong Kong businesses acted quickly, offering to collect relief supplies from the public. On Saturday, scores of residents with donations visited the Mong Kok centre of travel agency EGL Tours, which has made three outlets available for collection. Loose items, including duvets, diapers and winter coats, were stacked against the agency’s walls, waiting to be packed into cardboard boxes. Dozens of boxes quickly filled up a temporary shop space provided for free by the building’s management office. The space was more than half full as of about 4pm. Carol Liu, a 40-year-old environmental educator, bought about HK$1,000 (US$127) worth of winter clothes. She said it was her first time buying supplies for a disaster relief effort as she used to donate money. “It’s understandable because this is not a problem that money can solve,” Liu said, adding that a discount apparel retailer in Sham Shui Po had offered her cheaper prices after learning about the purpose. Hong Kong rescue team gets to work at earthquake site in Turkey amid cold weather “I’m happy to see that Hong Kong people also care about what happens in a foreign place,” Liu added. Accountant Cora Ng, 61, sent her second batch of winter clothes to the agency after making her first trip on Friday, as she could not carry all the supplies in one go. “I had a serious illness and underwent surgery every year, three operations altogether. I’m grateful that I am still alive, so I want to do a good deed,” Ng said. Chris Lau, a 40-year-old bank worker, chose to buy two cartons of underwear because he noticed many others went for winter clothes during his donation shopping. He labelled his boxes in Turkish, with the help of an online translation tool. He said he was impressed by the turnout of donors: “Hong Kong people are very enthusiastic.” Hong Kong team arrives in earthquake-hit Turkey to join rescue operation Chan Shing-yan, manager of Ka Fai warehouse which was commissioned by the consulate to handle donations, said Hongkongers were responsive. “The response has been quite overwhelming. Hongkongers are quite keen on supporting the victims,” Chan said. “The location of our warehouse isn’t that accessible but there were still over 30 people sending over 100 boxes of resources on Friday.” Chan said most of the donations were clothes and shoes, while the company’s warehouse at Kwai Chung container terminal had also received up to 40 bags of blankets and some baby diapers. Additional reporting by Josephine Ma and Edith Lin How to help: Turkish Consulate General Hong Kong hongkong.cg.mfa.gov.tr Unicef Hong Kong www.unicef.org.hk Oxfam www.oxfam.org.hk Save the Children www.savethechildren.org.hk World Vision Hong Kong worldvision.org.hk Red Cross www.redcross.org.hk MSF (Doctors Without Borders) www.doctorswithoutborders.org