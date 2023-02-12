Members of the Hong Kong rescue team search for survivors of the quake in Turkey. Photo: Facebook
Turkey-Syria quake: Hong Kong rescue team vows to keep searching for survivors, despite worsening conditions
- Team commander Yiu Men-yeung says 59 members have enough resources for week and they are facing aftershocks, freezing temperatures and security risks
- Yiu also says woman and two men they saved on Saturday were rescued after digging six metre trench through rubble
Members of the Hong Kong rescue team search for survivors of the quake in Turkey. Photo: Facebook