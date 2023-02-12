Members of the Hong Kong rescue team search for survivors of the quake in Turkey. Photo: Facebook
Members of the Hong Kong rescue team search for survivors of the quake in Turkey. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Turkey-Syria quake: Hong Kong rescue team vows to keep searching for survivors, despite worsening conditions

  • Team commander Yiu Men-yeung says 59 members have enough resources for week and they are facing aftershocks, freezing temperatures and security risks
  • Yiu also says woman and two men they saved on Saturday were rescued after digging six metre trench through rubble

Ezra Cheung and Emily Hung

Updated: 6:52pm, 12 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the Hong Kong rescue team search for survivors of the quake in Turkey. Photo: Facebook
Members of the Hong Kong rescue team search for survivors of the quake in Turkey. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE