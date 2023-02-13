Supplies from Hong Kong’s Covid-19 quarantine camps including blankets are among goods donated by the government to the earthquake relief effort in Turkey, the Post has learned. Only one of seven community isolation centres – at Penny’s Bay on Lantau Island – built by the government at the height of the coronavirus pandemic is currently in use after the city ended mandatory quarantine for infected people late last month. Turkey-Syria quake: Hong Kong rescue team vows to keep searching for survivors The Penny’s Bay facility, along with the Novotel Citygate hotel in Tung Chung which was also used as a quarantine centre, would continue to operate until the end of February. A source on Sunday said among supplies the government had donated to Turkey were materials sourced from isolation centre inventories, including blankets. The government source did not reveal the volume or what other items were donated. Responding to Post inquiries, a government spokesman later on Sunday said only that the administration had been soliciting earthquake relief supplies in consultation with the Turkish consulate in Hong Kong as well as humanitarian aid organisations, without confirming whether isolation camp supplies were involved. “Manpower aside, the [Hong Kong] government has been soliciting earthquake relief materials, such as tents, blankets, heaters, clothes, and medical support, such as medicine, medical equipment and devices, in consultation with the Turkish consulate general in Hong Kong for donation,” the spokesman said. Why did buildings in quake-hit Turkey crumble like pack of cards? Southeastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria are reeling from a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake last Monday. The death toll has risen to 34,000, with tens of thousands more injured and millions left homeless in freezing weather. Peyami Kalyoncu, Turkey’s consul general in Hong Kong, on Saturday said the local community had donated 20 to 25 tonnes – the equivalent in weight to two double-decker buses – of goods to the mercy mission. Kalyoncu said the country would need 1 million tents from around the world for the next stage of the relief effort. The Turkish consulate said it had been inundated with winter clothing and that it was now only looking for supplies of cold weather sleeping bags, blankets, gas heaters and winter tents. Hong Kong team pulls 3 from quake rubble as city donates 20 tonnes of goods A 59-strong rescue team from Hong Kong arrived in Hatay province, one of the worst hit regions in Turkey, on Friday, joining squads from dozens of other countries. The Hong Kong team rescued three survivors on Saturday, pulling a woman and two men from the rubble. The Hong Kong unit – comprising 49 members of the Fire Services Department’s urban search and rescue team, two doctors and two nurses from the Department of Health, and six Security Bureau and Immigration Department staff – has vowed to press on with its efforts in spite of the biting cold and worsening security conditions. Additional reporting by Ezra Cheung How to help Turkish Consulate General Hong Kong hongkong.cg.mfa.gov.tr Unicef Hong Kong www.unicef.org.hk Oxfam www.oxfam.org.hk Save the Children www.savethechildren.org.hk World Vision Hong Kong worldvision.org.hk Red Cross www.redcross.org.hk Medecins Sans Frontieres ( MSF ) www.doctorswithoutborders.org