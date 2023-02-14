Retired Hong Kong civil servant Ben Kwok Sam-chuen does not wait for Valentine’s Day to show his wife of seven years how lucky he feels to have her – he reads his wedding vows to her every night. Kwok, 82, lost his first wife to illness in 2013 and had no intention of falling in love again until he met Pauline Wong Chi-yan, 69. They married in 2016, and the couple has been doing their vow-reading ritual since then. “Reading the wedding vows to her is a way to show her I will always be there for her as a husband because she is a blessing to my life. I will keep doing it every day,” Kwok told the Post. Wong, a retired teacher, said: “He lives up to his promise to love and respect me no matter what. He still does.” Not until the couple met at a retreat organised by the St Stephen Church in Kwai Fong did they realise they had been at the same dioceses for decades. “After we became friends, I realised his kids and my kids from my previous marriage actually knew each other for years through old photos,” Wong recalled. “I feel like meeting him was meant to be.” For another couple who have been married for decades, nothing says “I love you” like a surprise trip. Jack Yau Chi-lok, 58, and his wife, Sandy Law Yuen-shan, 57, both work in the insurance field and were high school sweethearts. They have been married since 1991 and have a 20-year-old daughter studying at college. Law said she loves her husband’s sweet gesture of planning surprise trips. He has been doing it since their daughter was two. Will business bloom as Hong Kong marks Valentine’s Day with few Covid curbs? “We travelled a few times a year except the past three years with Covid-19. I treasure the experience and memories my husband creates for me,” Law said. Law said the key to their successful marriage was to deal with an argument before going to bed. “Sharing thoughts and listening to each other are keys to keeping relationships healthy. Don’t handle arguments the next day,” Law suggested. There were 248 Valentine’s Day weddings this year, the most since the Covid-19 pandemic erupted at the start of 2020. There were 124 weddings on February 14 last year, just 49 in 2021, 130 in 2020 and 333 in 2019. The number of weddings fell sharply from 44,520 in 2019 to 28,161 in 2020, dropping further to 26,769 in 2021 before going up to 29 983 last year, according to the Immigration Department. Couples planning to tie the knot had faced numerous challenges, including postponing their special day several times or changing plans repeatedly since 2020. At the height of the fifth wave last year, social-distancing rules also limited weddings to about 20 people and banned banquets. Those who decided to go ahead amid restrictions on gatherings opted for scaled-down ceremonies, a far cry from Hong Kong’s tradition of large, lavish weddings complete with banquets at top venues. Civil celebrant Pierre Sun Cho-yung officiated five weddings on Tuesday, saying he had been busier since January when pandemic rules were eased. “It’s a new start. We see many people planning to marry this year and next year,” Sun said. The Chinese lunar calendar included two dates regarded as the start of spring or lichun . According to the Gregorian calendar, they are February 4, this year and February 4, 2024. 8 of the sweetest Valentine’s Day treats from Hong Kong’s top pastry chefs Chinese tradition considers the “double spring” lunar years, which happen every three years, a good time to get married. Sandy So Yuk-ping, general manager of Lifestyle Group, which manages wedding banquet venues, said around 70 per cent of the events booked were being held from September 2023 to February 2024 because of the two lichuns . So had seen inquiries increase by 50 per cent, with a third of wedding banquets being held within six months and 90 per cent of clients getting married for the first time. “Customers have become more decisive,” said So. “Once their preferred date is available, they will pay the deposits quickly.” Rani Moriani, founder of Revel Events, who specialises in Indian weddings, agreed and expected around a 45 per cent increase in weddings this year compared with last year. “It’s like a breath of fresh air,” she said. “It’s getting busier.”