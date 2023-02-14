Equipment seized by authorities from an illegal mobile refuelling station. Photo: Elson Li
Illegal refuelling stations on the rise in Hong Kong, authorities say, after crackdown nets HK$600,000 worth of diesel and tanks at 7 sites
- Diesel seized rose to 380,000 litres last year, up from 180,000 litres in 2021, says Raymond Wong Wai-man, assistant division officer at the Fire Services Department
- Industry insider blames uptick in illicit trade on higher prices at authorised petrol stations
Equipment seized by authorities from an illegal mobile refuelling station. Photo: Elson Li