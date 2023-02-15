Walking in narrow passages of rubble and using their sense of smell to search for survivors while trying to keep warm in cold weather in the quake-stricken area in Turkey were some of the things that the two little search and rescue dogs from Hong Kong experienced in the first week of their mission. Two Springer Spaniels, Umi and Twix, were put on a rescue mission to Turkey last Wednesday alongside their 59 human teammates after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated the country, causing more than 41,000 deaths in a week. Security Bureau footage showed the two puppies searching for survivors in collapsed buildings, using their sense of smell. Their trainers accompanied them. Their caretakers would clean them with non-alcoholic wipes after each search and rescue mission, but they could not take showers like they usually did in Hong Kong because it was too cold in Turkey. Twix, who generally eats two meals a day, consumed more food in the past week to tackle the cold weather and the complicated mission. The one-year-and-eight-month-old was previously involved in the crane tower collapse on Anderson Road in Hong Kong last September when three men died. The brown-and-white Umi, meanwhile, also looked excited in the video, as the Bureau mentioned he had spent his second birthday in the quake-stricken area on Monday. Umi was one of the six Springer Spaniel puppies jointly bred under the first-ever cooperation between the Hong Kong Customs and the Fire Services Department. He was born on February 12, 2021, the first day of the Lunar New Year, with his five siblings at the Breeding Centre of Customs Canine Force at Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Base. The breeding pair were Fire Services Department rescue dog Jack and Customs drug detector dog Casa. The English springer spaniel was chosen because the breed has a good sense of smell and is generally obedient. Hong Kong to send HK$30 million worth of supplies to Turkey quake relief effort The 7.8-magnitude quake that devastated parts of southeastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria killed more than 41,000 by Wednesday, with tens of thousands injured and millions left homeless in freezing weather. A 59-strong rescue team from Hong Kong rescued four survivors from the rubble in Hatay, Turkey’s southernmost province, since arriving last Friday. City leader John Lee Ka-chiu earlier thanked the rescuers for their efforts to save lives amid the danger of aftershocks and chilly conditions and expressed pride in their work as chief executive and a former secretary for security. He also pledged to speed up the processing of relief funding for NGOs joining earthquake rescue efforts in Turkey while revealing the government would send supplies for the mercy mission. How to help Turkish Consulate General Hong Kong hongkong.cg.mfa.gov.tr Unicef Hong Kong www.unicef.org.hk Oxfam www.oxfam.org.hk Save the Children www.savethechildren.org.hk World Vision Hong Kong worldvision.org.hk Red Cross www.redcross.org.hk Medecins Sans Frontieres ( MSF ) www.doctorswithoutborders.org