Friends and family wave goodbye to travellers at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong emigration wave: net outflow of 60,000 residents in 2022, marking 0.9 per cent population drop in 3rd straight annual decline
- City registers record low 32,500 births in 2022, while population slid to 7,333,200, according to latest census figures
- But government argues net outflow includes movement of Hong Kong residents into and out of city for various purposes such as work, study and migration
Friends and family wave goodbye to travellers at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Robert Ng