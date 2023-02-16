Friends and family wave goodbye to travellers at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Robert Ng
Friends and family wave goodbye to travellers at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong emigration wave: net outflow of 60,000 residents in 2022, marking 0.9 per cent population drop in 3rd straight annual decline

  • City registers record low 32,500 births in 2022, while population slid to 7,333,200, according to latest census figures
  • But government argues net outflow includes movement of Hong Kong residents into and out of city for various purposes such as work, study and migration

William Yiu

Updated: 5:31pm, 16 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Friends and family wave goodbye to travellers at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Robert Ng
Friends and family wave goodbye to travellers at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE