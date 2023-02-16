Hong Kong’s hygiene authorities’ efforts to curb illegal obstructions on streets were slammed by the ombudsman as ineffective after officers were found to have taken minimal enforcement actions at some black spots despite ramping up daily site visits. More than 2,000 cases per year between 2018 and 2021 required a processing time of two months or longer, far exceeding the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department’s pledge to issue a reply within 30 days, according to an ombudsman report released on Thursday. The investigation examined the situation at four street obstruction black spots in Tsuen Wan, North Point, Sham Shui Po and the Flower Market in Mong Kok and found that the department’s inspections and enforcement actions were “ineffective” in curbing irregularities. Ombudsman Winnie Chiu Wai-yin said the department had conducted about four inspections daily between 2018 and 2021 at Shun Ning Road and Yee Kuk Street in Sham Shui Po, but 0.1 prosecutions and 0.3 fixed penalty notices were issued a day on average. “It should reasonably imply that the irregularities had not been prevalent in the area,” Chiu said. “However, the number of complaints relating to the area in 2021 was more than double that of 2018.” She said her office had found many goods and miscellaneous articles occupying public places and shop front extensions with poor environmental hygiene during its site inspections. “The regulatory function of [the department’s] inspections was seemingly not realised fully, and its enforcement actions failed to curb irregularities,” she added. The ombudsman also found the Flower Market in Mong Kok recorded the highest number of enforcement actions, nearly seven times more than the lowest number logged in Sham Shui Po’s Shun Ning Road and Yee Kuk Street, reflecting possible inconsistencies in the intensity of inspection and enforcement. Hong Kong’s ombudsman calls for tougher laws to combat abandoned vehicles “If different officers apply inconsistent enforcement standards or the inspection and enforcement work of individual District Environmental Hygiene Offices are constrained by resources, queries of unfair enforcement may arise,” the report noted. The office said the HK$1,500 (US$191) fixed penalty – the department’s primary enforcement tool – lacked a deterrent effect on habitual offenders, pointing to the 13,208 cases in 2021 involving only 1,760 offenders. “In other words, each offender had committed the offence 7.5 times on average,” the report said. “This was indeed alarming.” “The authorities should explore a progressive penalty system under the fixed penalty provision for a greater deterrent effect,” said Chiu. The ombudsman welcomed the establishment of the District Matters Coordination Task Force led by Deputy Chief Secretary Warner Cheuk Wing-hing in July last year, which was tasked with tackling illegal occupation or obstruction of streets. It called on the relevant bureaus and departments to implement its recommendations promptly to enhance the effectiveness of regulation and enforcement. In response to the investigation, the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said it accepted the Ombudsman’s suggestions, adding that combating street obstructions by shops had achieved results in the past few months and would continue to work with police on enforcement actions. The Environmental Protection Department said it would install more surveillance cameras at black spots and review the measures and their effectiveness. In a second report released on Thursday, the ombudsman criticised the Buildings Department for delaying enforcement action on illegal structures at village houses in New Territories. The department launched a large-scale operation in 2018 to inspect all village houses, but only about 46 per cent had been checked by the end of 2021. The department admitted it might take another 10 years to complete the task. Hong Kong’s boarding houses for domestic workers ‘need stronger regulation’ The Buildings Department was also found to have issued 5,384 removal orders by the end of 2021, but more than 37 per cent remained outstanding after the deadline passed. In some cases, it took the department nine to 18 months after a site inspection to issue a removal order of unauthorised building works under construction, which the ombudsman said was “an obvious failure” to meet the objective of taking “immediate” enforcement action. Chiu called on the Buildings Department to review the policy and explore how resources could be used to target the most serious types of unauthorised building works and repeat offenders for the time being.