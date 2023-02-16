Chief Executive John Lee (centre) attends a briefing during the “Touch Down 1” drill. Photo: Handout
10,000 civil servants join tsunami drill as Hong Kong ramps up emergency response capabilities after flood of Covid criticism
- Drill, code-named ‘Touch Down 1’, involved about 5 per cent of the government’s workforce from all 77 bureaus and departments
- Hong Kong leader John Lee says interdepartmental exercise went smoothly and its impact on public services was minimal
