Chief Executive John Lee (centre) attends a briefing during the “Touch Down 1” drill. Photo: Handout
10,000 civil servants join tsunami drill as Hong Kong ramps up emergency response capabilities after flood of Covid criticism

  • Drill, code-named ‘Touch Down 1’, involved about 5 per cent of the government’s workforce from all 77 bureaus and departments
  • Hong Kong leader John Lee says interdepartmental exercise went smoothly and its impact on public services was minimal

Natalie Wong
Updated: 11:28pm, 16 Feb, 2023

