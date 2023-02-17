Hong Kong emergency teams on Friday morning rescued two men from their sinking boat in waters off Po Toi Island and Lamma Island, while another person is still missing. Police were notified at 6.51am that the fishing boat, which was between the two islands, had tilted and was taking in water. Hong Kong air and sea search for fireman who went missing on fishing trip Government Flying Service helicopters rushed to the scene, rescuing a man who was on the boat, and another crew member who had passed out at sea. The unconscious man was sent to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. A third crew member remains missing. More to follow ...