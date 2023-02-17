Po Toi Island. Photo: Shutterstock
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Search on for missing crew member in Hong Kong after 2 others rescued from sinking fishing boat

  • Police alerted in early morning to incident between Po Toi Island and Lamma Island
  • One of the two rescued men was found unconscious at sea and rushed to hospital

Sammy Heung