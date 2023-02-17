A Hong Kong rescue team received a hero’s welcome when they arrived in Beijing on Friday, after spending nine days in Turkey searching for survivors of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake. Members of the mercy mission and a separate team from mainland China departed Turkey on Thursday night, leaving behind supplies such as food, water and blankets for quake victims. Top Beijing and Hong Kong officials as well as representatives from the Turkish embassy led the welcome ceremony at the Beijing Capital Airport at around 6pm, soon after the team’s charter flight, operated by Air China, arrived. Hong Kong No 2 official Eric Chan Kwok-ki travelled to the capital in the morning with security minister Chris Tang Ping-keung and Fire Services Director Andy Yeung Yan-kin to join mainland officials in welcoming both teams as they arrived in the nation’s capital. “On behalf of Hongkongers and the [city’s] government, I hereby express my deepest gratitude and respect for your search-and-rescue efforts in Turkey,” Chan said at the ceremony in Beijing. “We would also like to thank the national rescue team for their tremendous support and care to our team.” Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu will officiate at the welcome ceremony for the team at the Hong Kong International Airport. The 59-strong team from Hong Kong pulled four survivors from wrecked buildings in the hard-hit region of Hatay. Chan noted the national rescue team reserved a spot for their Hong Kong colleagues right next to in the command center and invited them to join the United Nations’ coordination meeting. They also provided hot meals and fuel to the Hong Kong team every day. The chief secretary also expressed his gratitude to the Chinese embassy in Turkey for providing assistance in translation, logistics and transport. “It showed the high level of trust and confidence that the national rescue team has put in Hong Kong,” he said. “It is our honour to accomplish the mission with the national rescue team.” Wang Linggui, deputy director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, also thanked the rescue teams, saying the cooperation between Hong Kong and the mainland in the mercy mission was unprecedented. “Our rescuers had been racing against time fearlessly to save lives, while Hong Kong and Macau have been donating supplies to the [affected] zones. We have shown to the international community the successful application of the principle of ‘one country, two systems’ in Hong Kong,” he said, referring to the principle that governs ties between the city and Beijing. Wang also urged the government to learn from the successful experience and continue to use Hong Kong’s unique advantages in exploring new ways to connect with the outside world, adding the country was the strongest foundation for the long-term stability and prosperity of the city. The mission included 49 members of the Fire Services Department, two doctors and two nurses from the Department of Health, as well as six Security Bureau and Immigration Department staff. Umi and Twix, two English springer spaniels trained by the Fire Services Department, also joined the team as rescue dogs. Hong Kong team makes fourth rescue in Turkey, week after disaster struck Rescuers from around the world travelled to the country and neighbouring Syria after both nations were devastated by last week’s earthquake, which has killed 44,000 so far, injured tens of thousands more and left millions displaced amid a harsh winter. The team dispatched last week by mainland authorities comprised 82 personnel and managed to find six survivors. Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey’s foreign minister, said about 8,000 rescue personnel from 74 countries remained there, while another 4,200 from 15 locations had withdrawn. The first 54 members of another mainland mission, organised by NGO Blue Sky Rescue Team, arrived at Shanghai Pudong Airport at 11.30am on Friday after completing rescue works in the region. Turkey-Syria quake: Hong Kong rescue team vows to keep searching for survivors The NGO has dispatched more than 300 rescuers to assist in searching for earthquake survivors and retrieved three people from collapsed buildings, including an elderly woman who was trapped for 125 hours. Meanwhile, three members of the Hong Kong Red Cross were dispatched to Ankara on Monday, Turkey’s capital, to assist humanitarian works by the Turkish Red Crescent and International Red Cross. Eleanor Lam, director of Hong Kong Red Cross, told an online press conference the purpose of the trip was to understand the current situation and identify the needs of the survivors, so as to better formulate emergency plans. “The earthquake did extensive damage in Turkey, with tens of thousands losing their homes, so providing temporary accommodation is our top priority there,” she said. “As in Syria, we will focus on providing medical support,” she said. “The area has been plagued by conflicts, the Covid-19 pandemic, cholera outbreaks and acute economic crisis before the earthquake. All these impacted the infrastructure and accessibility to public services.” She also expressed concern over possible outbreaks of infectious diseases in Syria in the hazard zones, where the sanitation was poor. One of the major challenges was the massive scale of the disaster, with at least 20 million people in Turkey and Syria awaiting assistance. A fundraising initiative, which aims to raise HK$5.5 billion is under way, to provide humanitarian support to 3.75 million quake victims in the coming two years, Lam said. “It will take years for the community to recover and rebuild their life. This is a marathon,” she said. “We need all kinds of support, including donations, to make sure no one is left behind for the years to come.”