Ernst & Young has launched an investigation into an allegation of sexual harassment made by one of its employees. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Ernst & Young has launched an investigation into an allegation of sexual harassment made by one of its employees. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Accounting firm Ernst & Young launches probe into sexual harassment claim filed by Hong Kong employee after viral letter on social media

  • In letter on social media, employee says she and her colleague were harassed by senior male manager at karaoke bar
  • ‘We have also adopted immediate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the relevant personnel,’ the company says

Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 4:37pm, 18 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Ernst & Young has launched an investigation into an allegation of sexual harassment made by one of its employees. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Ernst & Young has launched an investigation into an allegation of sexual harassment made by one of its employees. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE