Ernst & Young has launched an investigation into an allegation of sexual harassment made by one of its employees. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Accounting firm Ernst & Young launches probe into sexual harassment claim filed by Hong Kong employee after viral letter on social media
- In letter on social media, employee says she and her colleague were harassed by senior male manager at karaoke bar
- ‘We have also adopted immediate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the relevant personnel,’ the company says
