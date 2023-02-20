While enterprises with similar philosophies and complementary strengths often band together to pursue greater business success, some Hong Kong companies are also applying this winning formula to their corporate social responsibility (CSR) work. Among them is Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), one of the world’s major exchange groups, which contributes to the community partly by working with various charities and campaigns including Operation Santa Claus (OSC), an annual fundraising drive by the South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK. Marking its 35th anniversary, OSC has raised HK$353 million (US$44.9 million) to support the Hong Kong community through 323 charitable projects since its launch in 1988. A total of 15 projects are being funded this year. “We are particularly pleased to support OSC, which shares our drive and ambition to deliver meaningful positive change within our community; this is why we have been a proud supporter of OSC since 2019,” said HKEX’s group chief communications officer Tori Cowley, who also oversees the listed company’s philanthropy, CSR and community engagement efforts. “HKEX has actively supported OSC’s initiatives and participated in a number of its fundraising events.” The group collaborates with OSC through its charity arm HKEX Foundation, which made a donation to support a signature five-a-side football tournament held in November 2022 to raise funds for OSC. “And we look forward to continuing to work with the OSC team in the future, finding innovative solutions to social issues and building a better world for us all,” Cowley said. Launched in 2020, HKEX Foundation partners with local charities focusing on financial literacy, diversity and inclusion, poverty relief and environmental sustainability. “The foundation seeks to deepen our commitment to addressing some of the most pressing social and environmental challenges in our community; and also looks to strengthen connectivity and interactions between our business, markets and society,” Cowley explained. She said HKEX was a purpose-driven organisation that had long contributed to the community. “Since we launched what is now known as the Stock Code for Charity Scheme in 1999, we have raised more than HK$1 billion, funding projects that support those who are most in need,” she said, adding the latter included low-income groups, children with special educational needs, the elderly and people with physical or mental disabilities. Under the scheme, a successful listing candidate can select its stock code if it makes a specified donation. The company had also spent more than 40,000 hours volunteering across different community projects since 2006. “Leveraging our expertise and unique role as a super connector, HKEX is very well-placed to bring together ideas, funding, expertise and experience, advancing the conversation on how to create a society that embraces change, beyond traditional philanthropic models,” Cowley said. “In December 2022, we hosted the inaugural HKEX Impact Summit, which was a first-of-its-kind event providing an important platform for corporate change-makers and social innovators to connect and share their insight on how to embed a culture of corporate philanthropy within our community,” she added. The group saw the summit as a chance to connect, lead by example and encourage others to find innovative solutions. “HKEX has come a long way in developing its own CSR initiatives, starting off as a donor and fundraiser, to now leading the conversation on purpose-led businesses,” Cowley said. “We look forward to continuing to engage with the business and the social sector to shape a sustainable and healthy community for us all.” HKEX offers a range of equity, derivative, commodity, fixed income and other financial markets, products and services, including the London Metal Exchange. For more information on this year’s beneficiaries of OSC, please click here .