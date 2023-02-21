Applicants for Hong Kong’s flagship talent scheme do not need to declare if they have a criminal record, the city’s labour minister has said amid mounting controversy over an approved visa for a formerly jailed mainland Chinese biophysicist behind the world’s first gene-edited children. Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han on Tuesday commented on the city’s plan to lure professionals as it reopens to the world, after researcher He Jiankui posted on Chinese messaging app WeChat on Saturday that he had been granted a Hong Kong visa on February 11 under the Top Talent Pass Scheme. What is gene editing? Who’s doing it? And is it right? He shocked the globe in 2018 when he revealed he had created the world’s first gene-edited babies immunised against HIV. The scientist was released from prison in April 2022 after serving a three-year sentence for illegal medical practices. “Currently in the process of applying for the Top Talent Pass Scheme, applicants do not need to declare whether they have any criminal record,” Sun said. “We will adjust the workflow from time to time and review any need to add or change information required.” Stopping short of commenting on individual cases, Sun said an application would be voided if there was any difference between the declared information and facts, adding the director of immigration held the final say on city entrants. Chinese biophysicist He Jiankui granted Hong Kong visa despite criminal record “Even if a visa has been issued, the director of immigration could revoke it,” Sun said. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu launched the talent scheme two months ago, after revealing that 140,000 people had left Hong Kong in the past two years, a brain drain amid the Covid-19 pandemic and new migration pathways offered by Britain, Canada and Australia.