All SIM cards must be registered with a real name, date of birth and Hong Kong Identity Card number, according to the new regulation. Photo: Edmond So
Why is Hong Kong requiring real-name registration for mobile SIM cards? Here’s what you need to know about the looming deadline
- Residents who have not registered their SIM card by Thursday under a new mandate will lose their mobile service
All SIM cards must be registered with a real name, date of birth and Hong Kong Identity Card number
