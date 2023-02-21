All SIM cards must be registered with a real name, date of birth and Hong Kong Identity Card number, according to the new regulation. Photo: Edmond So
All SIM cards must be registered with a real name, date of birth and Hong Kong Identity Card number, according to the new regulation. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Explainer |
Why is Hong Kong requiring real-name registration for mobile SIM cards? Here’s what you need to know about the looming deadline

  • Residents who have not registered their SIM card by Thursday under a new mandate will lose their mobile service
  • All SIM cards must be registered with a real name, date of birth and Hong Kong Identity Card number

Kahon Chan and Edith Lin

Updated: 11:37pm, 21 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
All SIM cards must be registered with a real name, date of birth and Hong Kong Identity Card number, according to the new regulation. Photo: Edmond So
All SIM cards must be registered with a real name, date of birth and Hong Kong Identity Card number, according to the new regulation. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE